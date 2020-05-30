Many of the protesters, but not all, wore medical masks designed to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.
Several carried signs saying “I can’t breathe.”
The protest in Delaware was one of many carried out across the nation in response to the death Monday of George Floyd. His arrest was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
