This June 27, 2018, photo provided by Brent Cizek shows a common merganser and a large group of ducklings following her, on Lake Bemidji in Bemidji, Minn. (Brent Cizek/brentcizekphoto.com via AP) (Associated Press)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — An amateur photographer’s patience paid off with a stunning photo of a female duck followed by dozens of ducklings on a northern Minnesota lake.

Brent Cizek (SEE’-sik) of Bemidji, Minnesota, says he took his tiny boat out on windy Lake Bemidji in late June when he spotted “a big blob of birds.”

Cizek later returned and saw the birds grouped in a circle. As the ducks headed out, Cizek took close to 50 shots — the best showing a common merganser, a freshwater duck, trailed by 56 ducklings in a row.

Cizek says he “knew the image was special.” It’s featured on the National Audubon Society’s website .

Richard O. Prum, an ornithologist at Yale University, tells The New York Times that many ducklings together is “an extraordinary sighting.”

