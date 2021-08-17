Drought conditions from the western U.S. across the northern plains to Minnesota have raised wildfire risks across a broad swath of the country. In California, firefighters have struggled to contain the month-old Dixie Fire amid forecasts of more dangerous weather. That fire has scorched more than 900 square miles (2,331 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades since it ignited on July 13 and eventually merged with a smaller blaze called the Fly Fire.