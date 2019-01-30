READING, Pa. — Dozens of cars have been involved in a chain-reaction crash on a central Pennsylvania highway after a snow squall caused whiteout conditions.

A witness tells the Reading Eagle she saw about 30 cars involved in the crash on Route 222 near Wyomissing. That’s about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Numerous ambulances are on the scene of the Wednesday afternoon crash.

A Reading Hospital spokeswoman tells the newspaper some injured drivers are being taken there.

Footage from the scene shows jackknifed big rigs and some cars off the roadway and down embankments.

No other details are available.

