GEORGETOWN, Del. — Public health officials say dozens of people have been have been exposed to active tuberculosis at an elementary school in southern Delaware.

Officials said Tuesday that roughly 50 people at Georgetown Elementary School have been identified for testing.

Officials are refusing to provide details on the source of the infection or the individuals who need testing, citing medical privacy.

The school had an enrollment last year of about 780 children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Officials says information on testing and a fact sheet were being sent home Tuesday with students who have been identified for testing. For other families, a general information letter and fact sheet are being sent home with students.

