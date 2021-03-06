Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd was held face-down on the ground in handcuffs, saying he couldn’t breathe. Body-camera video time stamps provided by prosecutors show Chauvin held his position for about nine minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and jury selection in his trial begins Monday.
Saturday’s protest in Minnesota was organized by Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, a coalition of families who lost loved ones in police confrontations. The Star Tribune reports that speakers said that in light of Floyd’s death, they want other fatal police encounters reopened and examined.
In Massachusetts, supporters of families who lost loved ones during police encounters also gathered in Boston’s South End. Protest organizer Brock Satter told WBZ radio: “We’re demanding convictions. They should go to jail for their crimes.”
