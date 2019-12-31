Outside Sloppy Joe’s Bar, famous for being a hangout of writer Ernest Hemingway, thousands of revelers are expected to watch the drop of a gigantic man-made conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys.

Celebrants can see a huge replica of a Key lime wedge splashing down into a larger-than-life margarita glass at a harbor-side resort.

AD

There also will be a “landing” of a flight attendant in a section of a replica aircraft at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, billed as the birthplace of Pan American World Airways.

Also on the bill are a faux “tuna drop” and a “pirate wench” who will be lowered from the top of a tall ship’s mast.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD