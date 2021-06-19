The DRBA operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge as well as ferries and regional airports in Delaware and New Jersey.
“Because these body-worn cameras accurately chronicle events during traffic stops and other law enforcement activities, they’re a valuable tool for both the traveling public and our officers,” said Col. Richard Arroyo, DRBA police administrator. “The use of the cameras promotes police accountability and also provides an opportunity to capture the good work our police officers do on a daily basis.”