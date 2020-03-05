The Grammy-nominated rapper said scholarships will be awarded to students who show excellence and leadership in the classroom.
Atlanta Public Schools officials said the first scholarship was awarded to a senior who will attend Dartmouth College in the fall and play football there. The specific amount of that scholarship wasn’t immediately disclosed.
Lil Baby performed two songs for the students from his latest album, also titled “My Turn.”
