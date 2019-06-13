WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities say a Maryland driver fleeing Pennsylvania troopers on Interstate 95 crossed into Delaware and crashed into a guardrail.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 20-year-old Spencer Noelle Guns was charged Tuesday with offenses including failing to stay in a single lane. Pennsylvania state police say fleeing and eluding charges are pending. They say a trooper tried to pull Guns over, but she fled.

They say the pursing trooper ended the chase as Guns neared the Delaware border. Delaware state police say Guns crossed the border and crashed into the guardrail while attempting to take an off-ramp.

Passenger Angela Horsey was also arrested. She was jailed as an out-of-state fugitive from Maryland and on an outstanding Delaware shoplifting warrant. A second passenger escaped authorities. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

