FILE- This July 14, 2015, file photo shows the ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. Nearly four years ago, the U.S. government’s highway safety agency began investigating air bag inflators made by ARC Automotive of Tennessee when two people were hit by flying shrapnel after crashes. A public records posted by the agency show little progress on the probe, which began in July of 2015 and remains unresolved. (Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File) (Associated Press)

DETROIT — Another driver has been hurt by an exploding air bag inflator made by ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, bringing to four the number hurt or killed by the inflators.

The company’s devices have been under investigation for nearly four years by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Safety advocates say the agency is moving too slowly on the probe, which began in July of 2015, and other investigations. The agency says it’s continuing to review information with ARC and vehicle manufacturers.

Last week, General Motors recalled more than 1,100 cars with the inflators after finding out that a driver had been hurt in late 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.