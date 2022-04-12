The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Driver killed in string of crashes on I-95 in Delaware

Today at 4:46 p.m. EDT
NEW CASTLE, Del. — A man was killed in a string of crashes on Interstate 95 in Delaware involving several vehicles, state police said.

A Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound on I-95 early Monday when it hit the rear of a Dodge Ram for unknown reasons, sending the Chevrolet into the left side guardrail, then back onto the roadway without any lights activated, Delaware State Police said in a news release on Tuesday. The Dodge stopped on the right shoulder.

The driver of a southbound tractor trailer couldn’t see the disabled Chevrolet in the road and struck it, then hit the center median. A GMC Sierra and another tractor trailer hit the disabled Chevrolet, which then caught fire.

Responding troopers pulled the 62-year-old man from Bear from the car and he was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Police have not released the man’s name. The other drivers refused medical attention.

