Driver killed in string of crashes on I-95 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A man was killed in a string of crashes on Interstate 95 in Delaware involving several vehicles, state police said.

A Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound on I-95 early Monday when it hit the rear of a Dodge Ram for unknown reasons, sending the Chevrolet into the left side guardrail, then back onto the roadway without any lights activated, Delaware State Police said in a news release on Tuesday. The Dodge stopped on the right shoulder.