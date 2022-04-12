Driver killed in string of crashes on I-95 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A man was killed in a string of crashes on Interstate 95 in Delaware involving several vehicles, state police said.
The driver of a southbound tractor trailer couldn’t see the disabled Chevrolet in the road and struck it, then hit the center median. A GMC Sierra and another tractor trailer hit the disabled Chevrolet, which then caught fire.
Responding troopers pulled the 62-year-old man from Bear from the car and he was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Police have not released the man’s name. The other drivers refused medical attention.