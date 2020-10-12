The boat then straightened out, hit a concrete dock, went airborne and hit a second dock before coming to a stop, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The men were able to swim to a nearby sailboat. One had a minor injury, the sheriff’s office said.
An investigation into the cause has been turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.