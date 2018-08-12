CLAYMONT, Del. — Delaware State Police say the driver of a tanker truck died in a crash on Interstate 495 in Claymont.

The crash happened early Saturday after a car became disabled. Police say it was partially blocking the right northbound lane, and another car crashed into it.

After the initial crash at about 3 a.m., the disabled car remained in the right lane, and the front end of the tanker truck hit the rear end of the disabled car. That caused the truck to overturn, and the 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither driver of the two cars was injured.

The tanker truck contained molten sulfur, but police say no leakage occurred. The roadway was closed for about 11 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

