A 27-year-old New Orleans woman and a 31-year-old man from Seattle were killed when Toney veered into a bicycle lane along New Orleans’ Esplanade Avenue last March at an estimated 80 mph (130 kph). Seven bicyclists were injured.
Sentencing is expected Tuesday. Toney faces sentencing on multiple related charges including hit-and-run and vehicular negligent injury.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD