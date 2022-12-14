Driver racing on city street hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles, police in Iowa said.
The driver who was racing was also injured.
All those injured were taken to Des Moines hospitals. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck has been released, and the others who were injured are expected to recover.
Police did not immediately release the names of those involved.
After the crash, the racing SUV left the area. Police were asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle.