Driver racing on city street hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles, police in Iowa said.

The collisions happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines, where police said a car and an SUV were racing. The car crossed the median, first striking the vehicle carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside. The racing car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver.