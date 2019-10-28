SEAFORD, Del. — A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a state trooper has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Delaware News Journal reports 30-year-old Brandon T. Showell was sentenced Friday for a June 2018 traffic stop in Bridgeville where authorities say he dragged the trooper with his car. Police say the trooper pulled over Showell for running a stop sign, then Showell accelerated while the trooper’s arm was entangled in the moving car’s steering wheel.