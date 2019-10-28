Showell’s attorney said Friday that his client had an outstanding warrant and probation violations which caused him to panic at the scene.
Showell pleaded guilty in September to assault, reckless endangering and resisting arrest. He’ll receive credit for time served. He’s also sentenced to six months work release and one year of probation.
