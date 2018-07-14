NEW CASTLE, Del. — A Pennsylvania man who exited his car after an accident on a Delaware highway has been struck and killed.

Delaware State Police the 33-year-old man was exiting I-495 near New Castle toward I-295 when he lost control of his Toyota Avalon around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The car hit a Jersey wall, flipped and spun out onto the grass.

Police say the man got out of his car and walked back onto the travel lane of the I-295 ramp while making a phone call. It was then he was struck by a small sports car that continued on without stopping.

Two passengers in the Avalon were treated for minor injuries.

