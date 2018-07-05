FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate crime charges have been filed against James Alex Fields Jr., accused of driving the car. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File) (Associated Press)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A man accused of being inspired by racial hatred to drive a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally is due to appear on hate crime charges.

An initial appearance and arraignment are scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court for 21-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio.

Last week’s indictment charges Fields with 30 federal crimes in the Aug. 12 attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens more. He also is charged under Virginia law with murder and other crimes.

The “Unite the Right” rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to show opposition to plans to remove a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.