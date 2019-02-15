Michigan

Driver to be tried in shooting death of boy

A 24-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for murder in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on a Detroit freeway during a case of road rage.

Judge Ronald Giles bound over Derrick Durham on Friday after a preliminary hearing. Durham is charged in the death of 3-year-old Christian Miller, who was shot Jan. 24 while riding in his godmother’s SUV on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit’s west side. The boy died the next morning.

The Detroit News reports defense attorney Wyatt Harris argued that Dunham should be tried on a lesser charge of manslaughter because he did not intend to shoot the child and did not know there were children in the vehicle driven by the godmother, Charmaine Strickland. Harris said Durham was provoked by Strickland when she cut Durham off.

— Associated Press

California

San Diego prison riot injures 10 inmates

California corrections officials say a riot broke out among nearly 50 inmates at a San Diego prison and that 10 were injured, one of them seriously.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the riot happened Friday morning in a medium-security yard at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

The department says multiple fights and attacks broke out at the same time.

The department says guards used pepper spray to quell the fighting but did not use lethal force.

The seriously injured inmate suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

No officers were seriously injured, though some were exposed to the pepper spray.

Guards recovered inmate-made weapons in the prison yard. The reason for the riot is under investigation.

— Associated Press

Oregon

Officer restricted after texts to group leader

Police in Portland, Ore., say a commander will not work with the specialized rapid response team he leads while the city investigates texts between him and the leader of a far-right group.

The text messages show Lt. Jeff Niiya communicating with Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson during protests that have rocked the liberal city.

Attempts to reach Niiya for comment were not immediately successful.

In the texts, Niiya details the movements of a rival anti-fascist protest group and warns Gibson that a Patriot Prayer ally with a possible warrant for his arrest needs to be careful.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has asked the police chief to investigate the “disturbing” texts and says they appear to encourage Patriot Prayer and contribute to the distrust of the police.

— Associated Press

Teen planned to shoot ex-girlfriend, documents say: A note found in a 16-year-old boy's pocket indicated that he had planned to kill his ex-girlfriend and others on Valentine's Day, when he fired a gunshot inside his high school in Rio Rancho, N.M., according to documents filed by authorities in court. No one was injured. A witness had told authorities in a search warrant affidavit obtained by the Albuquerque Journal on Friday that the 16-year-old suspect had approached three other students sitting in an alcove before opening fire.

— Associated Press