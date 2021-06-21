Chock, who lives in nearby White Mountain Lakes, is still hospitalized in stable condition.
Online court records in Maricopa County show someone matching Chock’s name and age has a history of arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and assault.
In 2007, he was indicted on aggravated assault. Several months later, he was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
In 2010, three DUI-related charges, including having a third DUI, were dropped as part of an agreement where Chock pleaded guilty to felony aggravated DUI and shoplifting.
He also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault.
On Saturday, Chock is accused of speeding his truck into bike racers gathered just before 7:30 a.m. for the annual 58-mile Bike the Bluff race, which had drawn hundreds of participants.
Seven cyclists were rushed to hospitals, and six were listed in critical condition. The other was in stable condition.
After crashing into the bicyclists, the driver of the pickup hit a telephone pole, witnesses say.
Tony Quinones, a cyclist who saw the crash, said the driver then hit the accelerator and backed out, drove down the road, made a U-turn and headed back toward the cyclists but did not hit them again and drove away.
Chock was shot by police outside a nearby hardware store. He did not comply when officers tried to arrest him, Show Low spokeswoman Grace Payne said, and authorities have not yet provided details about what led to the shooting.
— Associated Press
IOWA
Shooting suspect in custody after manhunt
A Chicago man who allegedly shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy after robbing an Iowa gas station was captured and charged Monday after eluding authorities during a 14-hour manhunt.
Stanley L. Donahue, 36, was taken into custody Monday afternoon just north of Coggon, Iowa, where the robbery and shooting took place at a Casey’s General Store on Sunday night, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said.
Donahue was held in the Linn County jail in Cedar Rapids on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.
Gardner said the deputy, whom he didn’t identify, was hospitalized at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in stable condition.
The deputy responded to a report of an alarm at 10:19 p.m. Sunday at the Casey’s store in Coggon, about 25 miles north of Cedar Rapids, the sheriff said.
Upon entering the store’s front door, the deputy was met by an armed man who was trying to leave. He fired a handgun at the deputy, who was struck by multiple rounds.
Donahue fled in a van and was pursued by another deputy before crashing into a bridge under construction on the north edge of Coggon, the sheriff said.
Donahue allegedly ran, and deputies used a search dog to track him north and east of the Coggon area before losing track.
— Associated Press
COLORADO
1 killed, officer hurt in Denver-area shooting
Shots fired between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left one person dead and at least one officer injured, authorities said Monday.
A man died at the scene in the city of Arvada and a second was taken to a hospital, Detective David Snelling said.
The officer’s condition was not immediately known, he said.
The shooting occurred in Olde Town Arvada, the city’s downtown district with shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses, and the incident briefly forced the closure of a light-rail station.
— From news services