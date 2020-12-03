“The investigation revealed that individuals were utilizing a storage facility in West Haven as a hub to distribute large quantities of marijuana throughout the tri-state area,” West Haven police said in a statement, referring to the area that includes Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.
Two men from Reston, Virginia, 23-year-old Jourdan Maniray and 20-year-old I’real Jones, were charged with possession with intent to sell over 1 kilogram of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Both men were detained. It wasn’t clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.
Fifteen states have broadly legalized marijuana, while 36 allow medical marijuana. It remains illegal at the federal level.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.