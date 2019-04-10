OKLAHOMA CITY — Drugmakers that Oklahoma sued over their alleged role in the nation’s deadly opioid crisis appear divided over whether they want their case tried before a judge or jury.

Johnson & Johnson filed a motion Tuesday seeking a jury trial. The request came after Attorney General Mike Hunter dropped some of the state’s claims last week. The move triggered a request to have a judge, not a jury, decide the case.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Allergan filed a motion indicating they don’t object to a trial before a judge if the state agrees to certain conditions.

A hearing on the motions is set for Thursday.

Oklahoma settled with Purdue Pharma for $270 million in March in the first such agreement following a wave of nearly 2,000 lawsuits against the company that had threatened to push it into bankruptcy.

