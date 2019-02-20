DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Philadelphia man serving life in prison for killing a wheelchair-bound man in a 2015 home invasion.

Forty-year-old John Harmon was fatally shot after Abdul White and two accomplices broke into his home and held several people hostage.

In an appeal rejected Tuesday, White argued that a judge erred in not granting a mistrial after allegedly exculpatory evidence surfaced during his trial. He also argued that the judge wrongly refused to order prosecutors to produce certain documents and information, and that he wrongly allowed prosecutors to introduce evidence of a tattoo on White’s stomach reading “Duct Tape Bandit.”

Court records indicate that the hostages were restrained with duct tape, and that White was wearing a helmet with a light duct-taped on top.

