NORTH CAROLINA

Duke pays $112 million in federal fraud case

Duke University has agreed to pay $112.5 million to the U.S. government to settle a lawsuit alleging that a research technician falsified data for several years to obtain federal grants, university officials announced Monday.

Attorneys for the whistleblower in the case called it the largest-ever recovery for research grant fraud challenged under the federal False Claims Act.

A former employee of Duke raised concerns that led to the case in 2014 in U. S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The lawsuit came after the university found that a research technician had embezzled federal grant funds — but before university officials realized that data had been fabricated. The technician pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and paid restitution to Duke, according to university officials.

The research technician in Duke’s Airway Physiology Laboratory submitted falsified data with applications and progress reports for federal grants to the National Institutes of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the Justice Department.

Joseph Thomas, who had been a research analyst at Duke, was concerned about the potential extent of the fraud and became a whistleblower.

The university’s three-year investigation of the experiments, which measured the lung function of laboratory mice, found fabricated data from 2006 to 2013, Duke’s president, Vincent E. Price, said in a statement. Thirty grants arose from the falsified data, Michael Schoenfeld, a spokesman for Duke, said Monday, and 14 research papers have been retracted.

— Susan Svrluga

and Jennifer Jenkins

NEW JERSEY

Chemical companies face cleanup costs

New Jersey is ordering five companies that manufacture chemicals used to stain-proof clothing and produce nonstick cookware to spend what could be hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up contamination from the substances.

The state Department of Environmental Protection ordered the manufacturers Monday to provide a detailed account of their use and discharge of PFAS substances over the years.

The firms — Solvay, DuPont, DowDuPont, Chemours and 3M — also must pay to clean up any contamination they caused. If they refuse or drag their feet, they could be charged three times the amount of money the state spends to deal with the problem.

The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down, and tend to accumulate in the air, water, soil and even fish. They can harm fetuses and newborns, and have been associated with kidney and testicular cancer, autoimmune illnesses and decreased response to vaccines, according to the state.

They have been used for more than 60 years in brands such as Stainmaster, Scotchgard, Teflon, Gore-Tex, and Tyvek, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Chemours issued a statement saying it had already decided to reduce air and water emissions of such substances by at least 99 percent. Solvay said it has already begun remediation efforts at its West Deptford, N.J., facility, where such compounds are present. The other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a plan to address PFAS contamination, but that plan could take years to enact.

— Associated Press

Girl dies from gun-club accident: A 15-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed herself at a gun club in Iowa, authorities said Monday. Lee County sheriff's officials said deputies and medics were called about 10:40 a.m. Sunday to the Tri-State Gun Club outside Montrose, about 80 miles south of Iowa City. Haley McManus later died at a hospital. Sheriff Stacy Weber said she was accompanied by her father and that both were target shooting. Weber's office said the incident is being treated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. No crime or negligence is suspected.

— Associated Press