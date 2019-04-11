DOVER, Del. — The state Senate has given final approval to a bill establishing in-person early voting in Delaware, starting in January 2022.

The legislation was approved Thursday on a 16-5 vote, following passage in the House last month. It now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who says he will sign it into law.

The bill allows registered voters to cast ballots at least 10 days before an election at locations — at least one in each of Delaware’s three counties, and in the city of Wilmington — to be determined by the state elections commissioner.

More than 30 other states already allow early voting.

