Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.
Greff said the quake “brings back memories” of the November 2011 quake, the strongest in recorded state history until a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Pawnee in 2016.
Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.
