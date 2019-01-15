OCEAN CITY, Md. — A light earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Maryland.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday evening in the Atlantic Ocean, about 136 miles (219 kilometers) southeast of Ocean City, Maryland. No tsunami warning has been issued.

In a Facebook post, Ocean City town officials said emergency officials were monitoring the situation but had not observed any effects from the quake.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.