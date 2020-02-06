The U.S. Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 5.2 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Center gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. It is common for different seismological centers to have varying magnitudes for earthquakes, particularly in the early hours and days after they strike.
Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.