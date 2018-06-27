PENNSYLVANIA

East Pittsburgh officer charged in shooting

An East Pittsburgh police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager last week has been charged with criminal homicide, court records show.

The charge against Michael Rosfeld, filed early Wednesday, came eight days after the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. sparked days of protests across Pittsburgh and sustained calls for Rosfeld, who is white, to be fired and arrested.

Rosfeld’s bail was set at $250,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for July 6, according to court records.

Rosfeld’s attorney, Patrick Thomassey, told CBS News last week that Rosfeld was “depressed and feels bad about what happened and that it was his first time ever firing his weapon as a police officer.”

The fatal encounter occurred June 19 while police investigated a drive-by shooting in the nearby borough of North Braddock. A silver Chevrolet Cruze that Rose and two others were in matched a witness description of the vehicle involved in that shooting, authorities said.

An officer pulled up at 8:40 p.m., and Rose and another male fled. Rosfeld fired three rounds as the two were running away, striking Rose three times. Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, but Rose was unarmed when he was shot.

Two days after the shooting, the Allegheny County Police Department said Rosfeld was being placed on leave while the department investigated.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said the driver of the vehicle cooperated with authorities and has since been released.

The other teen who fled the car, Zaijuan Hester, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted homicide, Zappala said, adding that surveillance footage from the drive-by shooting in North Braddock showed that Hester was the person who had fired out the back window of the car. Rose, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, never rolled down his window, he noted.

In January, Rosfeld had left his job as a police officer with the University of Pittsburgh and was hired by the East Pittsburgh Police Department — and sworn in just hours before he killed Rose, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

— Amy B Wang and Alex Horton

NORTH CAROLINA

Veto override changes early-voting rules

North Carolina residents now won’t be able to vote in person during the weekend before a primary or Election Day.

A Republican-backed bill that became law Wednesday adjusts the 17-day early-voting period by moving up the start by one day and eliminating the final Saturday.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) had vetoed the bill, saying it would make it harder for some people to vote. His allies have said the last Saturday before the election is popular with voters, especially black residents.

GOP lawmakers in charge of the state’s General Assembly say the change will actually increase voting access, because it requires that each early-voting site be open 12 hours a day on weekdays.

The Senate overrode Cooper’s veto on Tuesday. The House did so Wednesday, making the bill law.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Tornado hits town for second time in 2 years

The southeastern Kansas town of Eureka took a direct hit from a tornado for the second time in two years when a twister struck the town Tuesday night. Eight people were hurt, two critically.

Kansas Adjutant General’s Office spokeswoman Jane Welch said 175 structures, including the high school, were damaged in the town.

The tornado left 5,000 people without power at its peak. By Wednesday, about 3,500 were still without power, according to Westar Energy.

In July 2016, an EF-2 twister hit Eureka, damaging nearly 100 homes.

— Associated Press