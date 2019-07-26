FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo Linda Johnson Rice, left, Chairman, Johnson Publishing Company, Inc., and Publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines, is joined by Kenneth Irvine Chenault, right, CEO and Chairman of American Express, at the dedication ceremony for the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington. The new owners of the Ebony and Jet photo archive, Darren Walker as president of the Ford Foundation and Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, promised on Thursday, July 25, 2019, to donate the more than 4 million prints and negatives from the iconic black magazines to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Getty Research Institute. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File/Associated Press)

The sale of the photo archive of Ebony and Jet magazines chronicling African American history is generating relief among some who worried the historic images may be lost.

But it’s also causing some to mourn since the images won’t be in the hands of an African American-owned entity.

The Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. McArthur Foundation, J. Paul Getty Trust and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation are buying the archive for $30 million as part of an auction to pay off secured creditors of Johnson Publishing Company.

The former magazine publisher filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in April.

Roy Douglas Malonson, publisher of the Houston-based African American News & Issues newspaper, says he understands Johnson had to sell the archives but that blacks won’t control those images.

