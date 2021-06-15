His first exposure to politics came in 1990, when he was a freshman at Morgan State University in Baltimore. The campus was in turmoil, with students occupying administrative buildings and demanding more state funding for Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities. On his very first day, a professor asked him why he was in class instead of protesting. “It was liberating at the time,” he said, “and it was informative. I had never been in that environment, everyone working towards one goal.”