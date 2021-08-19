“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.
The four-time Grammy winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “÷” or “Divide.”
The new album was written and recorded across London, Sweden and Los Angeles.
Next month, Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the NFL season opener between the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys in Florida.