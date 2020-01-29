Those benefits can be substantial. In the fiscal year ending in 2018, Collier County’s Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division buried a total of 107,469 tons of residential solid waste and recycled 237,474 tons of residential recyclable materials generated within the county. Collier County has one of the highest residential recycling rates in the state.

Still, we can do better. For instance, it’s convenient to line the recycling receptacle in the home with a trash bag, just like the regular trash bin.

But that plastic bag shouldn’t be thrown in the yellow-topped recyclables cart. It’s counterintuitive, since plastic bags, like the ones from grocery stores, can be placed in with the recyclables. But trash bags obscure what’s inside, making the sorting process that much more time consuming.

Cardboard is an attractive candidate for recycling. But cardboard pizza boxes, which tend to be contaminated with grease, stuck-on cheese and other stray toppings, are not.

Aluminum likewise is a favorite of recyclers. But aluminum foil and pie pans, not so much.

Glass bottles and jars are welcome at the recycling center, ideally after they’ve been rinsed out. But drinking glasses and glass plates are not.

There’s an entire class of products that aren’t suitable for the regular trash or the recycling bin. Things like paint, solvents and pharmaceuticals should be dropped off at one of the recycling centers around the county.

Other items, like car batteries and tires, can be placed at curbside outside the recycling bin. But you must call 48 hours in advance to schedule collection.

The same goes for bulky items, like furniture.

In short, there are nuances to the recycling game that take a bit of effort to master.

It isn’t as simple as plastic is good, Styrofoam is bad.

Recycling programs can also vary by municipality, so it’s a good idea to check for specifics in your area.

For instance, some places tell you not to put plastic bottle caps in with recyclables unless they’re attached to the bottle. The caps are so small they fall through the sorting machinery, causing problems.

But is Collier County, loose caps are recycled, although the pros say they’d prefer they be attached to the bottle, to make sorting easier.

To learn more about Collier County’s recycling dos and don’ts, visit CollierCountyFL.gov/recycleshttp://colliercountyfl.gov/recycles.

Lee County residents can find information at http://www.leegov.com/solidwaste/residential/recycling

Overall, recycling is an important means of protecting the environment.

When you turn something old into something new, materials and natural resources aren’t wasted. Energy is saved during the manufacturing process. There’s less waste going to landfills.

While recycling has become a fact of life in Southwest Florida and across the nation, there is room for improvement.

In 1960, about 6% of municipal solid waste nationwide was recycled or composted, according to the EPA.

By 2017, the figure had grown to 35%, a huge increase but one that means that more than half of everything thrown away ends up in a landfill.

If we’re going to recycle, we might as well do it right.

It isn’t as easy as tossing things into bin and rolling it to the curb, but with a little bit of education, it’s close.

Online: https://www.naplesnews.com/

___

Jan. 28

The Orlando Sentinel on private religious schools accepting LGBTQ children and parents:

Most Christian faiths welcome everyone to their worship services.

Such unquestioning acceptance is absent at dozens of Christian schools in Florida — many operated by churches — where students and parents are subject to a litmus test: Are you gay?

If the answer is yes, you are not welcome at these schools. You are banned.

That doesn’t trouble the state of Florida, which offers money to such institutions in the form of private-school vouchers that signal the state’s approval — or, at best, acceptance — of this discrimination.

A Sentinel audit of some 1,000 private religious schools’ policies found 83 explicitly stated that students who identify as gay — and in some cases if their parents were gay — weren’t welcome. Another 73 expressed their biblically based displeasure with same-sex orientation without openly stating gay kids couldn’t attend their schools.

In addition to the state, here’s who else is approving or accepting of private-school discrimination: The companies that convert the corporate taxes they owe into contributions toward Florida’s Tax Credit Scholarship Program.

We don’t have a comprehensive list of which companies contribute to the voucher program, or how much, because that information is considered proprietary and exempt from the state public records law.

It shouldn’t be, but thanks to press releases and reports from an organization that administers the voucher program, Step Up For Students, we know who some of them are.

We also know that many of those businesses — while supporting LGBTQ discrimination through vouchers — claim to support LGBTQ equality on the whole.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, North America’s largest distributor of wine and spirits with $19 billion in revenue in 2018, has diverted some $600 million in corporate taxes to the Florida program over the past decade.

But the company states on its website, “We don’t discriminate against race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, or ethnicity.” It’s not the only Southern Glazer’s reference to LGBTQ inclusiveness.

Southern Glazer’s response to Sentinel reporters who queried them on the contradiction was to forward a statement — from Step Up For Students — in opposition to “discriminatory behavior, practices and policies against LGBTQ+ students in all public and private schools.”

Other companies like Geico, Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo and Waste Management publicly state their support for the LGBTQ community but still elect to send their tax money to a voucher program that props up schools openly practicing discrimination against gay kids and families.

We prefer to believe these companies are sincere in their belief that people should not face discrimination because of their sexual orientation. Some companies told reporters they were unaware that some schools had policies rejecting students because of that orientation.

Fair enough, but what are they doing about it?

Hand-wringing through statements isn’t enough. If these companies truly believe in LGBTQ equality, they’ll make public statements declaring their intent to stop diverting the corporate taxes to private-school voucher programs if the Florida Legislature doesn’t fix the problem.

That’s the least they can do. Otherwise, this’ll all blow over and everyone will go back to business as usual, which means turning away a kid because he’s gay. Or because her parents are.

About he only thing that’ll get the state’s attention is if corporate money starts walking away from the school-choice programs that legislators hold so dear.

The most that companies can do is turn off the spigot now, which is what local hotelier Harris Rosen — a man of action, for sure — decided to do once he found out his taxes were funding discrimination.

The state shouldn’t be in the business of dictating anyone’s religious beliefs. It should, however, decline to support private schools with public money when those schools choose to discriminate.

Companies have the same choice in front of them. People are watching to see what they do. Or what they don’t do.

Online: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

___

Jan. 24

The Palm Beach Post on Florida senators acting impartial during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump:

There seems little mystery how Florida’s senators will vote if this question is reopened during the proceedings. So far, they have marched in the same lockstep as their party peers in rejecting every motion by Democrats to subpoena witnesses and documents.

Did the Florida senators mean it when they took that special oath to act as impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump?

Rubio did state in a recent op-ed that the trial will be “open and even-handed ... serious and straightforward” — but in the next breath accused House Democrats of making a “mockery of the impeachment process” with “partisan theatrics.”

Rubio, of course, is a master of this kind of double-talk. Remember when he wasn’t going to run for a second term — but changed his mind after he was humiliated, politically and personally, by Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary? Insulted as “Little Marco,” he justified his about-face by saying that by continuing as a senator, he would serve as a check on the untrustworthy Trump if the “con artist” somehow made it to the Oval Office.

Some check.

Rick Scott never made any such pretense of independence from Trump. “House Democrats proved that @realDonaldTrump did nothing wrong. It’s time to end this circus and get back to work for the American people,” Scott tweeted the day before he raised his right hand and took that oath of impartiality.

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Scott told CNN’s Dana Bash that he would “absolutely” be open to witnesses, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton, but quickly added that “we would have to go through the right process” and blamed the House for not calling Bolton to testify (in fact, House Democrats did request testimony and documents from Bolton; they didn’t issue a subpoena, reasoning that Bolton would resist and the case would drag through courts for months).

We translate this to mean: “We’re not going to do the House’s work for them.”

All this dancing around avoids what is actually a simple question:

Do the senators wish to be part of a trial that genuinely seeks to get to the truth for the American people? Or do they want a show trial that lets President Trump off the hook as quickly as they can plausibly claim to have exonerated a martyr to Democrats’ overreach?

Over and over, Trump’s Republican defenders have derided the House Democrats’ impeachment case as thin because it contains no testimony from first-hand participants in Trump’s shakedown of Ukraine’s government to further his own personal ends. They neglect to mention that Trump barred all members of his administration from testifying or releasing any documents — a breathtaking snub of Congress.

Now the Senate has the chance to hear from those first-hand participants — including Bolton, who has offered to testify. But instead of standing up for their own institution’s rightful independence as a co-equal branch of government, the Republicans have huddled with the White House to keep as much information under wraps as possible.

They’re not just protecting Trump. They’re keeping the American people in the dark.

We should ask why.

Take the case of Bolton. He knows as much as anyone about what happened during the Ukraine affair. Democrats want him to testify — even though they can’t be sure of what he would say. For all they know, Bolton’s answers might backfire on them and help Trump. Still, the Democrats are willing to take the risk.

Republicans, however, look afraid — and voters should take note.

Similarly, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the public to know nothing about his ties to Lev Parnas, the erratic Boca Raton businessman turned Rudy Giuliani fixer in Ukraine.

Parnas, now gabbing to all who will listen, was a key middleman in the pressure campaign at the heart of the impeachment charges. Before that, he was a star-struck Republican climber who turned up, Zelig-like, in chummy photos with former Trump, Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi ... and met at least six times with DeSantis, and was photographed at DeSantis campaign rallies and victory party.

After federal prosecutors charged Parnas with illegally funneling foreign money into campaign contributions, DeSantis returned $50,000 he got from Parnas and his business partner Igor Fruman. At first, DeSantis claimed not to know Parnas. Then the governor said he knew him a little bit. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Parnas and DeSantis exchanged text messages.

Now DeSantis shuts down every time a reporter asks him about Parnas.

But running away from questions won’t end them. And the governor may find that the taint of Trump’s impeachment may attach to him unless he gives a full accounting of his dealings with this key figure in the Ukraine scandal.

Rubio and Scott, too, may find that independent-minded voters will look harshly on senators who vote to place this president — and his flagrant abuses of power — above the Constitution or the American people’s interest.

Subpoena the witnesses, Sens. Scott and Rubio.

Online: https://www.palmbeachpost.com/