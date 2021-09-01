Just like the Vietnamese after Vietnam, Bosnians after the Bosnian War and countless other examples, immigrants who come to America for a better life, in turn, make our country and our communities better. We need immigrants to grow the U.S. population after years of declining birth rates and to address worker shortages at all levels of the economy. Despite fear-mongering rhetoric to the contrary, immigrants are not a drain on the nation, nor are they a threat. Years of research indicates that immigrants are more likely to have jobs and less likely to commit crimes than citizens who are born here.