As the Sun-Times’ Rachel Hinton reported this week, legislators have been considering a proposal that would ban employees from citing moral beliefs as a valid reason for refusing to comply with a workplace mandate for COVID-19 vaccination or testing. Under the Illinois measure, employees would still be able to cite religious or medical reasons for not complying with COVID-19 requirements.
But in our view, as we approach a second winter of this pandemic, the sole exceptions that should remain in place are those citing legitimate, verifiable, limited medical reasons for avoiding the vaccine.
This editorial board once supported the concept of granting religious exemptions to vaccines, on a very limited basis, to those who can demonstrate that their opposition is based on sincere, deeply held beliefs. Absent a deadly pandemic that continues to disrupt daily life, we might well continue to hold to that view.
But as a matter of public health — including the health of those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons — a ban on both moral and religious exemptions, focused solely on COVID-19 vaccines and testing, is the right move.
Legislators should hammer out the details and take these steps, for the sake of ending this pandemic as quickly as possible.
The amendment, filed by state Rep. Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, would change the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act to make clear that public officials and private companies can impose COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements as a condition of employment.
But recently, a small group of unvaccinated teachers in the southern Illinois town of Nauvoo has relied on the law as the basis for their argument against both vaccine and COVID-19 testing requirements. Other workers have followed suit, with lawyers ginning up cases on behalf of those who stubbornly refuse to get vaccinated.
Enough.
The act was originally intended to protect health care workers who refused to provide abortion or contraceptive services on moral or religious grounds. The proposed legislation would not change that, nor should it.
The urgent goal here is to end a pandemic, not to ignite a battle over abortion rights.
Public opinion, faith traditions
In an ideal world, mandates aimed at ending a pandemic would not be necessary. Everyone who could be vaccinated would do so, quickly and willingly, for their sake and the sake of the community as a whole.
After all, concern for others is a core tenet of most religious traditions.
But consider the current state of our country: Just 57% of Americans are fully vaccinated. The percentage is similar in Illinois, though some southern counties remain far below that. Overall, we’re far short of the 80% scientists say is needed to reach herd immunity, which would protect the population as a whole.
An issue of public health, involving a vaccine that has been proven safe and effective in multiple clinical trials, has become a flashpoint for political battles. Wacky, sometimes dangerous misinformation proliferates.
Too often, refuseniks take cover under the guise of moral beliefs.
Judging their sincerity, which is required to grant moral or religious exemptions, is subjective and problematic. It’s a matter of interpretation, not certainty, which ought to be the standard when it comes to judging matters of science and health.
And as a report in the scientific journal Vaccine found, none of the world’s major faiths argues in favor of avoiding vaccines.
The report, from 2012 — long before the pandemic — identified more than 60 cases of vaccine-preventable infectious disease outbreaks that either occurred within religious communities or that spread from them to broader communities.
“In multiple cases, ostensibly religious reasons to decline immunization actually reflected concerns about vaccine safety or personal beliefs among a social network of people organized around a faith community, rather than theologically based objections per se,” the report states.
Meanwhile, public opinion is on the side of mandates.
In a September Gallup poll, roughly 60% of respondents said they favored President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate for federal workers, as well as mandates imposed by private companies, hospitals and health care facilities.
Here’s the bottom line: No workplace mandate forces anyone to be vaccinated against their beliefs. Employees can still refuse.
Employers then have a right to kick them off the job.
___
Champaign News-Gazette. October 31, 2021.
Editorial: Move to eliminate abortion notification in Pritzker’s hands
It’s hard to image a more difficult circumstance a teenage girl can face
than an unplanned pregnancy.
Reasonable people can disagree about the propriety of abortion. But the unfortunate reality is that the political debate that surrounds it most often degenerates into extremes that invoke absolutes — unadulterated public evil or undeniable public good.
That was the case last week in Springfield, when legislators voted to repeal the statute under which the parents of underage girls who become pregnant must be notified of a planned abortion.
Experts say that in most instances like this, parents are brought voluntarily into the conversation. Proponents of the repeal assert there are other, sadder cases in which a parent or parents do not play a meaningful, positive role in their child’s life and, as a consequence, do not deserve to be or cannot be brought into the notification process.
The law legislators just voted to repeal contemplates that circumstance, creating the option of a bypass in which a judge can be asked to clear the way for the procedure to terminate a pregnancy. Although at least two judges were critical of its procedures, bypass is a viable option.
Needless to say, the legislative debate was explosive, each side ratcheting up its rhetoric. It’s probably impossible to separate the notification — not permission — issue from the politics and emotions that drive the abortion debate.
Nonetheless, let’s boil the question down to its essence — should Illinois law allow parents to be excluded from their minor children’s deliberations on abortion?
How many parents are comfortable with the idea that they are deemed legally irrelevant at the same time other adults unrelated to the pregnant girl can guide her through this procedure?
Consider the issue in this context: An underage girl who wants to have her ears pierced, a minor event, must get parental permission or wait until she’s a legal adult (age 18) to decide for herself. There are all kinds of legal provisions under which underage children must obtain parental permission to pursue medical and non-medical activities.
But under the new law, an underage girl can decide on her own to get an abortion without parental notification.
The state of Illinois, through its legislative body and governor, is asserting that it knows best when it comes to identify the players in this drama.
One need not be an uncompromising abortion opponent to object to that kind of heavy-handed intervention in a child-parent relationship, which now just needs Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature to become law in 2022.
___
Decatur Herald & Review. October 29, 2021.
Editorial: Why are remapping sessions rushed, quiet?
Illinois politics feature numerous frustrations. The voting that resulted in the repeal of the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act resembles too many other last-minute Springfield maneuvers.
Our concern today isn’t the result of the vote or the fallout that will come in its aftermath. That’s a discussion that can be held later. Or perhaps it should have been held earlier. The decision is one that should be discussed on the floor in Springfield. Citizens should have their input. The arguments being presented should be aired, pondered, argued.
Even if minds are unlikely to be changed, the arguments are public and part of the record.
But Illinois politics like to work in the shadows. The end of regular sessions and veto sessions invariably end up with last-minute decisions that are cribbed together.
We saw it play throughout the spring and summer with the legislative redistricting maps. Necessary decisions on that were regularly kicked down the road, with the map-builders and legislators putting the blame on circumstances while making habitual mockery of the word “deadline.”
To no one’s surprise, redistricting maps ended up playing out the same way – last-minute, amid widespread disgust and a citizenry close to shrugging its shoulders about the latest tomfoolery. “This is a desperate map from a desperate party,” said Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which coordinates redistricting for the GOP. He called it “America’s most extreme gerrymander.”
In each case, and in dozens of others (no doubt everyone reading has a list of historical irritants from Springfield), decisions appear to be quickly and quietly, with surprises unveiled even as legislators are parading before media members with their version of what they just approved.
The decisions should not be made quietly, and often do not need to be addressed this quickly. We hate to continue to beat on this well-worn drum, but this is one of the reasons citizens lose respect for and interest in their lawmakers.
If you keep being told how your life and/or the lives of others, if you don’t feel you’re being listened to, the higher the likelihood of cynicism and apathy.
Perhaps this was a reaction to Texas’ changes in abortion laws, with Illinois stamping the state’s position more emphatically. But nobody talking about this bill is saying anything about that.
The mind-numbing frustration is how often these kinds of political shenanigans take place is how repeatedly unnecessary they are. Springfield starts to feel like a black hole into which money, fairness and common sense goes in but doesn’t come back out.
END