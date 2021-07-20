The Christian schools weren’t owned by the U.S. government, but Congress assigned authority to Indian agents with whom they contracted to work with the missionaries, who then convinced Native American families to send their children to the schools. Tribes paid as much as $100 per child. “Essentially it was coercion,” Barnes said. The implication was, “if you don’t want your kids to be marched to death like you were, you need to become like white folks and fit in. … We were paying for our own extinction. But they failed. We are still here.”