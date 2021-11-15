One bill they’re pushing would actually provide unemployment benefits to workers who lose their jobs for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. Another would create a no-questions-asked, crater-sized religious exemption from the vaccine.
So, let’s get this straight: After complaining the past year that too many people were being paid too much money to stay at home so they could stay safe, Republicans now want to pay the unvaccinated to stay home and remain unsafe to others.
The hypocrisy would be hilarious, except that it endangers the public health by incentivizing people not to get vaccinated.
“We had a lot of debate toward the end of the session just this last year about how we needed to quit paying people unemployment because they were sitting at home rather than wishing to work,” says state Rep. Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat. “It does seem to be a bit of a pivot.”
And that’s a bit of an understatement.
Those unemployment benefits Republicans railed against over the last year were paid to workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Now they want to pay unemployment to workers who lose their jobs because they refuse to be vaccinated.
Even the conservative-minded Kansas Chamber of Commerce is warning against the GOP proposal, and for good reason. Noting the state could be liable for $606 million to $5.6 billion in unemployment to the unvaccinated, Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said in a statement this week that the proposed bill “could cause significant financial harm to the state’s (unemployment) trust fund, negatively impact its solvency, and lead to increased taxes on the Kansas businesses who are struggling to recover from the pandemic.”
Absolutely. The proposal would take power away from small business owners, exacerbate the labor shortage, drain the unemployment fund and create a horrible precedent by carving out special groups for unemployment benefits.
Senate Minority Whip Pat Pettey, Democrat of Kansas City, Kansas, is alarmed by all that and more, particularly by the precedent it would set. What other supposedly aggrieved groups might want unemployment benefits going forward?
In addition, Pettey — with Miller a member of the Kansas Legislature’s Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates that is considering the bills — is very concerned about the GOP’s companion bill allowing no-questions-asked religious exemptions from the vaccine.
“This really just opens up the door to anything,” she says. “There’s really no responsibility on the part of the employee to provide any verification that they have a religious exemption. It does set up a very special category that actually is a blank check.”
Pettey, a retired educator, also wonders whether a new religious loophole for vaccines might trickle down to schools, worsening COVID’s spread.
The committee scheduled public hearings on the two bills for Friday. And if two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers sign on, the bills will be debated at a rare and costly special session of the full Legislature Nov. 22.
No. Just no. Paying people to stay home for being unvaccinated is inane and insane.
___
Topeka Capital Journal. November 11, 2021.
Editorial: Kansas engaging in political theater over vaccine mandates: Joining lawsuits, calling for special session
Kansas seems to be all about theater these days. Political theater that is.
Attorney Derek Schmidt announced Kansas is joining a multistate lawsuit to combat the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl reported the lawsuit is expected to argue that the rules, filed using a mechanism allowing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to circumvent the usual rulemaking process if a “grave danger” exists, exceed the authority delegated to the agency.
“The net effect of this overreaching federal mandate is to discourage private businesses from employ unvaccinated workers by making it more costly, once again threatening the livelihood of many Kansas workers and businesses and promising more disruptions to supply chains nationwide,” Schmidt said.
We have questions: Should this lawsuit really be something the people of Kansas are attached to? Are we catering to our lowest political instincts or are we appealing to our highest standards? Right now, this doesn’t pass the sniff test.
“We have a duty to protect our citizens and our economy, and we urge Governor Kelly to fulfill that duty by calling a Special Session of the Legislature,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, said in a statement. “If the Governor is unwilling to call the Legislature back so that we can take swift action, we are prepared to call a Special Session by petition.”
___
Lawrence Journal-World. November 13, 2021.
Editorial: Slow down on defender plan
Douglas County commissioners should slow down, accept delay and create a process to get proposals from entities that want to improve how indigent clients in the county’s criminal justice system receive legal representation.
Commissioners should not speed ahead with approval of a proposal at their meeting next week. The reason why is simple: Commissioners have obligations that are even greater than improving the indigent defense system.
One of those obligations is to build the public’s trust in government. Revelations over the last week have eroded that trust, but it can be repaired if commissioners take the time to do it.
Let’ do a quick summary: What’s indigent defense? When you hear the cop on the TV show say “you have a right to an attorney and if you cannot afford one, one will be appointed for you” — that appointment is indigent defense. The county is responsible for appointing attorneys for people accused of misdemeanor offenses, while the state is responsible for felony appointments. The county wants to improve its system, and hopes the state will improve its system.
The county has a proposal from a nonprofit entity, Kansas Holistic Defenders, to replace the current panel of attorneys who are appointed to such misdemeanor cases. The county has set aside about $425,000 to make changes. For the longest time all attention has been focused on the county hiring Kansas Holistic Defenders to fulfill the county’s responsibilities related to indigent defense.
Then a second group, including some attorneys on the current panel, came forward with an unsolicited, competing proposal. That action sparked a question that probably should have been sparked much earlier: Why hasn’t the county put out a request for proposals asking any entity interested in providing such services to step forward?
Then, another question was sparked: Is it appropriate that one of the lead organizers of Kansas Holistic Defenders was both a campaign volunteer and a campaign donor for County Commission candidates Shannon Portillo and Shannon Reid, who now comprise two-thirds of the commission that will be awarding this contract?
Then, a third question emerged: Is it appropriate for that organizer of Kansas Holistic Defenders to serve on a county committee tasked with advising commissioners on how to revamp the indigent defense system? In fairness, it appears that the committee also has included members of the new competing group as well.
Let’s answer those questions in reverse order. The county committee situation is undesirable. It is not too much to ask that people wanting to do business with the county should not serve on committees that are advising the county about those various business matters. That toothpaste can’t be put back in the tube, but the county should guard against such situations in the future.
On the second question, it would be hasty to conclude that Commissioners Portillo and Reid have done something wrong by expressing interest in a group that has been proposed by a campaign donor. Campaign donors are allowed to have good ideas just like anyone else. But it is also important to acknowledge that it creates a bad perception for some. It is easy to understand how some members of the public would look at this and wonder if there is back-room dealing.
Such perceptions are important because they go a long way in determining trust levels between the public and government. Every elected official has a duty to build the public’s trust. It is critical in today’s environment, as lack of trust in government is pervasive and potentially catastrophic. See the high number of unvaccinated people and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 for examples of the problems a lack of trust in government causes. Fortunately, Douglas County can help rebuild trust by simply hitting the reset button on this indignant defense process and proving to the public that it is open to all options.
And finally, the last question is the easiest to answer. Should the county issue a request for proposals? Of course. The county is essentially hiring a vendor. When you hire a vendor with public money, you shop around. That should be well understood by public officials at this point.
Remember it this way, if you will: If you are spending your own personal money and don’t want to shop around, that’s a prerogative. If you are spending the public’s money and don’t want to shop around, that’s a problem.
The county should fix that problem this week.
