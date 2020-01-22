Others that ranked near the bottom were District of Columbia, 45; Alabama, 46; West Virginia, 47; Mississippi, 48; Arizona, 49. Our neighboring states ranks, besides Mississippi, were: Texas, 33, and Arkansas, 41.

Are these kinds of surveys really fair?

Probably not since the socioeconomic factors can vary widely. But neither is it wise to ignore such surveys. Surely we should face the reality that Louisiana public schools need a lot of improvement.

The most troubling ranking in the survey for Louisiana is that the state ranked 51 in “safety,” rock bottom. The safety category included such metrics as threatened/injured high school students; high school students not attending school due to safety concerns; and families who agree their children go to safe schools. Other factors in safety include illegal drugs, violence, armed students, bullying rate, disciplinary rate, incarceration rate, safety plan, safety audit and grade of roads around schools.

Among other highlights were in overall quality of education Louisiana ranked 49th; dropout rate, 47; math test scores, 51; ACT scores, 44; threatened/injured high school students, 45; and bullying, 46. Ironically, Louisiana scored 29th in state spending on education, but still ranked almost rock bottom overall. What are we doing wrong?

Louisiana officials also need to be asking themselves such questions as: Why does Louisiana rank so consistently low in such surveys? How can the state improve school safety? Why is the quality of public education so low in spite of spending near the national average on public schools? The states with highest overall rankings were Massachusetts, 1; New Jersey, 2; Connecticut, 3; Virginia, 4; and Vermont, 5.

The WalletHub methodology was: “We evaluated those dimensions using 29 relevant metrics, which are listed ... with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scaled, with a score of 100 representing the highest quality of public K-12 education.”

Jan. 20

The Houma Courier on how the state handles oil polluters:

It’s no surprise that Louisiana has again been cited as catering to the whims of the oil and gas industry at the expense of the environment and the people who live in it.

But two recent reports are especially troubling:

- A news story published last month describes what it found in this headline: “How oil companies avoided environmental accountability after 10.8 million gallons spilled.” The investigation by ProPublica, an independent news agency, and The Times Picayune and Advocate newspapers found Louisiana still hasn’t finished investigating 540 oil spills that resulted from hurricanes Katrina and Rita 14 years ago. As a result, the state is likely letting the responsible oil, pipeline and related companies off the hook for millions of dollars worth of fines -- money that could help the state deal with the next issue.

- A report from the Environmental Integrity Project, a national watchdog group, shows Louisiana has cut its Department of Environmental Quality budget by 35% and reduced the agency’s staff by 30% since 2008. The state tied with Texas for No. 2 in the U.S. when it comes to environmental agency budget cuts. Louisiana ranks fourth for staff cuts.

Two major problems, among many, emerge from Louisiana’s lackluster track record on holding oil and chemical companies accountable:

- Louisiana taxpayers, instead of the companies, pick up the tab for cleanup and environmental repairs.

- The messes don’t get cleaned up or fixed at all, and Louisiana residents live with the ill health effects that come from polluted air and water.

In a community like Houma-Thibodaux, which has long depended on the oil industry for jobs, it might be easy to write off such problems as collateral damage worth paying. Unfortunately, as the latest report shows, the price can be high, even if only dollars -- and not the impact to health and environment -- are taken in to account. The 10.8 million gallons reported spilled after Katrina and Rita amount to about the same amount of oil the Exxon Valdez spilled in 1989 into Alaska’s Prince William Sound. Exxon agreed to pay roughly $1 billion in fines and cleanup costs in a 1991 settlement with the U.S. and Alaska governments, roughly twice that amount in today’s inflation-adjusted dollars.

Local politicians and business people often proclaim that the oil industry and environment can coexist without getting in each other’s way. That Louisiana can have the high-paying jobs and tax dollars the oil industry produces while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Unfortunately, the facts continue to belie such a harmonious relationship. Louisiana lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards have a chance to change this as the new Legislature takes office and readies for another session. It would be easy to suggest local and state lawmakers do just that. But it won’t happen unless a groundswell of constituents demand it.

___

Jan. 19

The Advocate on accepting refugees in Louisiana:

To say that Louisiana is willing to accept refugees from countries where they faced persecution is not exactly news. It always has, and generations of people who’ve fled hardship have found new homes here, including the Acadians from Canada.

The state’s willingness to continue the practice came under question last fall, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order giving states and localities the option of rejecting refugees who’ve been through a careful, well-established vetting process. Edwards’ response, that the welcome mat would remain out, is the compassionate and principled one.

Refugee resettlement became a political issue late in the 2015 governor’s race, just as then-candidate Trump was embarking on a presidential campaign that leaned heavily on harsh anti-immigration rhetoric. Following ISIS terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, Gov. Bobby Jindal issued an executive order attempting to keep Syrian refugees out of Louisiana even though there was no indication of a serious threat here. Republican gubernatorial candidate David Vitter loudly promoted his own call for a moratorium, and Edwards, a Democrat, echoed their professed concerns. It wasn’t his one of his proudest moments.

Far more honorable is Edwards’ current stance, which, in an encouraging sign given how divisive immigration remains, he shares with 41 other governors from both parties. Just one governor, Republican Greg Abbott of Texas, has said no; the rest had until Jan. 21 to decide, but a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge last week put the deadline on hold.

Many governors acted at the urging of local religious groups. Edwards, who was recently reelected to a second term and no longer has to worry about electoral fallout, cited a request from the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“The vast majority of refugees resettled in Louisiana are welcomed for family unity reasons and are reunifying with immediate family members already residing in Louisiana,” a spokeswoman for Catholic Charities said. “This allows them to integrate and achieve self-sufficiency quickly. In the last year, the Louisiana Office for Refugees reported a 92% employment rate within 8 months of eligible clients’ arrival — with some able to purchase their first home in the state within less than two years.”

Edwards’ decision will hardly result in a huge influx.

In the three years since Trump took office, the state has received just 96 refugees, and as with the rest of the country, the number has dropped dramatically. In 2017, 70 refugees resettled in Louisiana. In 2018 the number fell to 15, and in 2019 11 refugees resettled here, according to the U.S. State Department. Last year’s group includes four people from Burma, four from Eritrea and one each from Honduras, Guatemala and Iraq.

So admittedly, Edwards’ announcement does little to address a global problem, but at least it’s something. For those fortunate few who will experience the kindness, security, freedom and opportunity our state has to offer, it’s everything.

___