The American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, the National Association of Social Workers, the Committee on Psychotherapy by Psychiatrists, the Gay and Lesbian Medical Association, the American Counseling Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics are all on record opposing the practice. They variously cite evidence that says it can do serious harm resulting in mental health problems, substance abuse, self-harm and suicide. Many of those organizations also point out that homosexuality is not a disorder or illness and therefore does not need a “cure.”