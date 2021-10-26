Schmitt’s office says he used campaign funds for his trip, but the state paid for the press secretary who accompanied him. So, as with his dangerous litigation attempting to coerce schools into dropping their mask mandates, Schmitt is pandering to the worst elements of the far right for the sake of his Senate campaign — and he’s using public resources to do it.
When Schmitt filed suit last year against China for unleashing the coronavirus on Missouri, he had to know there was zero chance that a hostile superpower on the far side of the world was going to give a moment’s thought to saber-rattling from Jefferson City, Missouri. The point of the suit was to allow Schmitt to talk tough against a frequent Trump target. If Schmitt really cared about the pandemic’s damage to Missouri, he wouldn’t have subsequently sued school districts over mask mandates.
Having gone after China (check) and mainstream medicine (check), Schmitt now turns his guns on the southern border. Which, to be clear, is nowhere near Missouri’s state borders.
Whether Trump’s wall is the solution to America’s complex immigration issues is highly debatable, but it’s not a debate that logically should involve the Missouri Attorney General’s office. Yet there was Schmitt, all over Twitter, standing on the banks of the Rio Grande to announce the suit being jointly filed by his office and the Texas Attorney General’s office.
The state-paid press secretary for Schmitt’s office, Chris Nuelle, initially told the Post-Dispatch the trip was fully state-funded. He later specified that “the state paid for my trip, the campaign paid for Eric’s trip.”
Schmitt can’t have it both ways. If the Texas trip wasn’t the campaign stunt it clearly looked like, why use campaign funds for part of it? And if it is a campaign event, how can he justify bringing a state employee at state expense — an employee who was quoted, in his official capacity, saying that Missouri’s role in the suit is valid because it highlights “Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border”?
That sounds like a campaign spokesman talking, not a state-government spokesman who in theory works for all Missourians, including Biden supporters.
The upshot is that Schmitt is once again promoting his Senate candidacy with official actions that are either bad policy born of cynical politics (like the anti-mask lawsuit against schools) or have nothing to do with Missouri (like the China suit and now the border suit). That’s unbecoming for both an attorney general and an aspiring senator.
___
Jefferson City News Tribune. October 25, 2021.
Editorial: State government must redouble cybersecurity efforts
A recent St. Louis Post-Dispatch story uncovered vulnerable data on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s web application.
A recent St. Louis Post-Dispatch story uncovered vulnerable data on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s web application. A reporter’s research found more than 100,000 Social Security numbers of Missouri school teachers, administrators and counselors were vulnerable to public exposure.
If that wasn’t a wake-up call for Missouri state government to tighten its cybersecurity procedures, a new state audit should.
As we reported last week, the Missouri auditor found that local governments and courts lack even some of the most basic electronic data protections.
Each year, State Auditor Nicole Galloway releases an annual summary of the most common cybersecurity risks identified through audits of local governments and court systems.
Based on 11 audits between July 2020 and June 2021, her office found common risks related to user access, passwords, security controls, backup and recovery data, and data management and integrity.
“When security controls are inadequate — or even non-existent — electronic data can be put at great risk,” Galloway said in a news release. “Local governments, courts and school districts face the same cybersecurity challenges as businesses, except that it’s taxpayer resources that are put in danger of being lost, misused or stolen. There are proactive measures public agencies can take, and my office has provided several recommendations for better protection.”
One problem is that access to sensitive systems isn’t always restricted to necessary personnel. That leads to an increased risk of unauthorized changes to records, transactions being deleted or voided, and data or records being lost or stolen.
Another risk found was terminated employees maintaining access to systems.
Passwords not being changed periodically, users sharing passwords and passwords not being required to possess a minimum number of characters are also issues within Missouri’s local governments and courts.
The audit found computer systems didn’t always lock after periods of inactivity.
The audit suggested local governments and courts store backup data in a secure, off-site location, regularly test backup data and develop a formal contingency plan to ensure operations continue in the event of a disaster or disruption.
We hope the governor and the state departments take the cybersecurity risks found in the audit seriously. If not, it’s only a matter of time before data is compromised or destroyed, either maliciously or accidentally.
___
Kansas City Star. October 21, 2021.
Editorial: Now Josh Hawley says trying to protect Americans from COVID-19 is ‘woke propaganda’
Missouri’s best-known insurrectionist is at it again. Not content with bashing democracy, or preempting the First Amendment with specious arguments about religious freedoms, Sen. Josh Hawley also is raising his fist at the administration for the way it describes pregnancy.
We’re not kidding.
In early September, President Joe Biden said almost all federal workers had to get COVID-19 vaccines. Federal workers must get their last vaccine dose by Nov. 8.
The rules for getting the shots are now becoming public. As expected — indeed, as required by law — one requirement allows federal agencies to exempt workers “because of a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance.”
Screening guidance has been developed to make sure a religious objection is truly sincere, and not based on something Uncle Charlie saw on Facebook. Seems reasonable enough.
Not for Josh Hawley, of course. This week he fired off a letter to three administration officials, including former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan, claiming a religious exemption to COVID vaccines should not be questioned.
The guidance shows “a skepticism and contempt for religious beliefs,” Hawley writes. “The guidance is also overbroad and riddled with woke propaganda. It should be withdrawn immediately.”
Apparently, Hawley gets to decide what is and isn’t sincere. That’s ridiculous and dangerous.
The government, for example, asks employees a series of questions to fully understand a religious objection to the COVID shot. Have you had other shots recently? it asks.
“If you do not have a religious objection to the use of all vaccines, please explain why your objection is limited to particular vaccines,” the screening template asks.
If you’re fine with a polio shot, but object to a COVID shot, tell us why. Hard to see much wrong with that.
Hawley thinks it’s tyranny. The form “evinces a skepticism and indeed a hostility to applicants who harbor sincerely held religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine,” he says.
It does nothing of the sort.
The senator’s political opportunism hits a new low later in his letter, when he objects to vaccine guidance involving women. It addresses COVID shots for “people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to become pregnant now, or trying to become pregnant in the future.”
You’ll recognize that language. It’s used as a warning in practically every prescription drug commercial you see on TV. Incredibly, Hawley finds the phrases sinister.
He prefers “expecting” mother.
“It is part of an effort to target religious, conservative, and other civil service employees who do not subscribe to the far-left agenda,” he writes.
What? The COVID requirement, and guidance, and language, are designed to save lives, not target conservatives. Saving lives should be on everyone’s agenda.
In fact, the very guidance Hawley rejects allows for some discretion for pregnant women. “An agency may allow … an employee to delay vaccination based on the employee’s particular medical circumstances,” it says.
Like all Missourians, we wish Sen. Hawley would focus on real concerns: health care, education, infrastructure and a changing climate, perhaps. Instead, he wastes our time and his by focusing on imaginary affronts to the cloudless world in which he lives, mostly for perceived political advantage.
He is making the COVID crisis worse to further his political career. It is cynical and dangerous, and must be rejected by Missourians.
END