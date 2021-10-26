When Schmitt filed suit last year against China for unleashing the coronavirus on Missouri, he had to know there was zero chance that a hostile superpower on the far side of the world was going to give a moment’s thought to saber-rattling from Jefferson City, Missouri. The point of the suit was to allow Schmitt to talk tough against a frequent Trump target. If Schmitt really cared about the pandemic’s damage to Missouri, he wouldn’t have subsequently sued school districts over mask mandates.