In an order issued on Saturday, Federal District Court Judge Lance Walker temporarily stopped NMFS from imposing the closure because the agency hadn’t presented enough evidence to justify it. Walker put the closure on hold while he more fully considers the merits of the case brought by the Lobstering Union. He also noted that the draft biological opinion put closure as a management option after gear modification rules had failed. Instead, NMFS imposed gear modifications — including putting more traps between buoy lines and the use of weaker rope or clips on buoy lines so that a rope will break if a whale becomes entangled — at the same time that it closed off part of the Atlantic Ocean to lobster fishing.