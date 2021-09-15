Meanwhile, the money that legislators are using to privatize education is going to waste. In recent years, the supply of funding for the program has outweighed demand, leaving millions in allocated state dollars unspent, even as funding for the program is scheduled to increase through the 2027-28 fiscal year. As funding for the Opportunity Scholarship Program continues to grow, North Carolina’s per-pupil spending remains among the lowest in the nation, and the state continues to forego its constitutional obligation to provide every student with a sound basic education. Despite repeated orders from a state judge to fully fund a plan for improving public education, Republican lawmakers seem to be doubling down on their refusal to do so — opening themselves up to a potential legal showdown.