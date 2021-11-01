“I think about my little granddaughter Clare, ” Kohler said, as recorded in the minutes. “She seems to have every advantage. She’ll attend a great school, she has a stable family and a huge support system and generations of relatives who trust and value the education system. I want what Clare has for every single student in Ohio. Maybe we can’t give every child a stable family, but we can give them a great school, a support system and people in his or her life who trust and value the education system. That’s how and when we’ll know if we have achieved equity. When each child in Ohio has an equal opportunity to find happiness and success.”