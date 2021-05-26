Although banning travel to conferences will have the most direct impact, the proviso approved by the Senate — proposed by Republican Leader Shane Massey, Republican Sens. Wes Climer and Penry Gustafson and Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian — includes other provisions that should further scale back the abuse: Legislators could use the planes only with prior approval by the president of the Senate or the speaker of the House or if they were invited to tag along on a trip arranged by one of the agencies in the governor’s Cabinet — and then only if the Cabinet director certifies in writing that the legislator’s attendance “is in furtherance of the official business of the State.”