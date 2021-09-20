It was bad enough that Gov. Greg Abbott bizarrely thinks he can “eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas” instead of taking a realistic approach to this age-old crime — and how it impacts women who are now prohibited from seeking an abortion after six weeks of conception, a brief time period that is usually before most women know they are pregnant. In effect, the new law, which blatantly contradicts the precedent of legal abortion, will force some women — and girls — to bear the child of their rapist whether they want to or not.