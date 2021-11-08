Krause, a history and social studies major with a law degree from Liberty University, got this latest effort started recently when he announced he was conducting an investigation into the types of books Texas school districts make available to their students. The Fort Worth lawmaker is chair of the House General Investigating Committee and one of the founders of the hyper-conservative Texas Freedom Caucus. He explained in a letter to Texas school districts that he was particularly interested in books that address issues of race or sexuality or “make students feel guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex. . . .” (That’s language he borrowed from recent House legislation.)