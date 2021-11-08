Surely, the two Republicans were exposed in college to the uncomfortable fact that in a free society anyone suggesting the need to winnow out books they find disagreeable is venturing into dangerous territory. Surely, they realize that crusades to ban or censor books, particularly on ideological grounds, inevitably go too far, sometimes over yonder to, say, fascism or communism..
Krause, a history and social studies major with a law degree from Liberty University, got this latest effort started recently when he announced he was conducting an investigation into the types of books Texas school districts make available to their students. The Fort Worth lawmaker is chair of the House General Investigating Committee and one of the founders of the hyper-conservative Texas Freedom Caucus. He explained in a letter to Texas school districts that he was particularly interested in books that address issues of race or sexuality or “make students feel guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex. . . .” (That’s language he borrowed from recent House legislation.)
Included with Krause’s letter was a 16-page list of about 850 book titles. He directed the school districts, by November 12, to tell him whether they have any of the books on his list, how many copies, and how much they spent acquiring them. He wouldn’t say where he came up with his list or what he would do if any of the offending titles showed up on school-library bookshelves or on class reading lists.
Among the better known titles on Krause’s blacklist of sorts are William Styron’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” the acclaimed “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by the esteemed writer Isabel Wilkerson. All three books are likely to make readers feel distressed — and also enlightened, as good books tend to do.
Did we mention that Krause is running for attorney general? Running in the Republican primary against two better-known candidates — Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman — this self-described “faithful conservative fighter for Texas” desperately needed an issue. And now he has one.
Candidate Abbott, never one to pass up a potent culture-war issue of his own, chimed in. The governor, running for a third term and possibly beyond, reminds us of a Galleria visitor who simply cannot resist the in-your-face importuning of kiosk clerks hawking cell phones, cosmetics or the latest energy booster. If it’s guaranteed to energize his own Trumpian political base, Abbott’s got to have it.
Now that he’s worked to make guns available even to the folks who can’t shoot straight, make it more difficult for his fellow Texans to vote, censor discussions of race in classrooms, ban transgender youth from sports, throw sand in the gears of desperately needed plans to contain a deadly pandemic and push through the most restrictive (and unconstitutional) anti-abortion law in the nation, Abbott has to have yet another campaign cudgel. Banning books will do just fine.
In addition to being nakedly obvious about his motives, Abbott was embarrassingly inept. He asked the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) on Monday to determine the extent to which “pornography or other inappropriate content” exists in public schools across the state and to remove it if they found it.
“A growing number of parents of Texas students are becoming increasingly alarmed about some of the books and other content found in public school libraries that are extremely inappropriate,” Abbott wrote to Dan Troxell, TASB’s executive director, without giving examples.
Abbott said the group had an “obligation” to act — which the TASB found confusing since, as it noted, it “has no regulatory authority over school districts and does not set the standards for instructional materials.”
San Antonio Express-News. Nov. 3, 2021.
Editorial: Supreme Court should quickly overturn SB 8
After nearly three hours of oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, it appears the majority of Supreme Court justices are poised to overrule Texas’ draconian abortion law.
It’s a fool’s game to predict any Supreme Court decision, but the critical and skeptical line of questioning from many of the justices, particularly conservatives Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, underscored serious concerns about the law’s unique and troubling structure.
Texas’ newest abortion law allows any private citizen to sue an abortion provider or any other person, including a driver, who helps a woman obtain an abortion. If successful, they can collect a bounty.
It’s a blatantly unconstitutional law, upending decades of precedent. The law bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — before most women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. The Supreme Court erred in allowing it to take effect and should quickly overturn it.
While the Texas law has enormous implications for abortion rights and women’s health — this is a brazen effort to hollow out the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling — the Supreme Court’s focus is on the unique and troubling structure of the law, known as Senate Bill 8.
Justices focused on the question from abortion providers as to whether the state can “insulate from federal-court review a law that prohibits the exercise of a constitutional right” by offloading its enforcement to the general public.
In other words, SB 8 has created an unprecedented vigilante system that provides incentives for anyone to sue abortion providers, who then must defend themselves in court at enormous cost. The chilling effects aren’t hypothetical. It’s virtually impossible for a woman to have a legal abortion in Texas.
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar called the statute “unprecedented, extraordinary, and extraordinarily dangerous for our constitutional structure.”
Prelogar explained the law was designed to “thwart the supremacy of federal law in open defiance of our constitutional structure. ...”
As the Department of Justice argued, under such a structure, no constitutional right is safe.
Kavanaugh appeared particularly concerned about this, emphasizing how the law’s structure could open the door for other states to pass laws that would intrude on constitutionally protected rights: “It could be free speech rights. It could be free-exercise-of-religion rights. It could be Second Amendment rights,” he said.
As if on cue, the Texas Tribune reported Tuesday night that a gun rights group filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in opposition to Texas’ abortion law, fearful that similar statutes could be crafted in other states to target gun ownership.
“This case is about how far a State may go in deterring the exercise of any and all individual constitutional rights,” they asserted.
This alone is ample reason for the Supreme Court to quickly overturn SB 8.
The Supreme Court should never have allowed this law to take effect. While the line of questioning from a majority of justices suggests the Texas law will be overturned, the fate of abortion rights is still precarious.
When justices hear arguments in a restrictive 2018 Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortions at 15 weeks, they should weigh it is as another dangerous measure that not only chips away at women’s rights to abortion — but to all of America’s sacred constitutional protections.
The (McAllen) Monitor. Nov. 7, 2021.
Editorial: Fixes needed: Logistical changes can help improve immigration process
The Joe Biden administration once again has said it plans to end the migrant protection protocols, otherwise known as “remain in Mexico” policy, for refugees who are seeking asylum in the United States. Immediately upon taking office, Biden scrapped the policy enacted by Donald Trump, which denies entry into this country for refugees who are seeking asylum. Although the policy has been universally criticized as a violation of international law, a U.S. federal judge ordered that it be reinstated after new influxes of migrants further overwhelmed our border protection and immigration systems.
The problem was, as staff writer Valerie Gonzalez and The Associated Press reported this week, that dropped MPP without having anything to replace it. For someone who spent 36 years in the Senate and eight as vice president, the fact that he apparently has no idea as to how to improve immigration policy is indefensible.
Obviously, the primary focus in the immigration debate regards changes that can make our system more efficient and fair, with good reason. Our quota-based system, which arbitrarily allows specific numbers of immigrants from every country, is woefully outdated and cumbersome.
Changing those policies requires legislation, and unfortunately Congress seems ill-inclined to tackle the issue — especially since it’s one of the favorite campaign topics for both major parties and apparently they’d rather not lose that topic by fixing it.
That isn’t the only problem, however. The actual system of processing immigration requests is inefficient and cumbersome. As our report noted, immigration cases on average take nearly four years to process.
We have long held that improving the process probably would increase trust in the system and reduce illegal immigration. We liken it to a person stranded at a red traffic light that won’t change late at night. At some point the driver decides he’s waited long enough, and drives through the light. Yes, he broke the law, but he saw no reasonable option.
Improvements can begin by allowing translators and legal aid at immigration hearings. Surely most hearings would be shorter and more fair if immigrants actually knew what was being said and understood the process.
It’s been clear since the first wave of young people started arriving from Central America in 2014 that our system was not equipped to handle large groups of refugees. Some have spent years in detention, children, including babies still in diapers, were separated from their families and still haven’t been reunited.
But the mass migrations could offer options. Large groups of migrants are coming from the same places — El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and most recently Haiti. They have similar backgrounds and similar stories. As petitions are processed, those that are alike could be placed together so that all migrants face the immigration judge together. Group adjudication could speed up the process, whether the petitions are accepted or denied.
Biden has hired immigration experts from previous administrations. We hope they are given free rein to use their experience to brainstorm ideas that can improve the immigration process and reduce the massive backlog of cases. Who knows — success there might inspire, or even shame, lawmakers into our immigration laws the attention they have needed for decades.
Dallas Morning News. Nov. 7, 2021.
Editorial: A rotten deal at Dallas City Hall
On its surface, the plan seemed like a beautiful idea to help the neediest people among us start fresh.
But like too many plans that have emerged over the years from Dallas City Hall, the details are disturbing and conflicted, and they lead us to conclude that the city now has no choice but to start from scratch.
If you don’t know what we are talking about, it’s this: The city planned to provide a decades-long no-cost lease on 11 acres at 12000 Greenville Ave. in Lake Highlands to an Atlanta-based charity known as City of Refuge. The charity agreed to set up an urban farm, a farmers market, a restaurant, tiny homes, a clinic and other services to benefit formerly incarcerated people, trafficked women and others who need to knit their lives back together.
The deal’s champion from Day One was council member Adam McGough, who represents Lake Highlands and has, in many ways, represented City of Refuge. He appeared as the only person in the only video on the group’s website, he used his influence to court supporters around town, and he drove the deal through City Hall, where it did not go through the request-for-proposal process that similar long-term leases typically undergo.
The plan began to unravel sometime last week, as council members and the press began asking questions. And the more answers we got, the more troubled we became. Now, the deal has been removed from the council’s Wednesday agenda. It needs to be removed from consideration for good.
Two council members, Gay Donnell Willis and Cara Mendelsohn, told the Editorial Board that, in separate conversations in October, the founder of City of Refuge, Bruce Deel, said he was in talks with McGough to serve in a high-ranking position in City of Refuge.
Mendelsohn spoke to Deel on Oct. 22 in a Zoom call, she said. In that call, Mendelsohn recalled, Deel told her that McGough would become chief executive of the City of Refuge project in Lake Highlands.
“He (Deel) said if that’s a problem, we really want Adam, but we want the deal more than we want Adam,” Mendelsohn said.
Mendelsohn was shocked. “There’s a clear ethical problem here,” she said. “A sitting council member is navigating economic development monies, bond monies, possible general fund money for a project the Atlanta CEO said he will be the CEO of.”
Council member Willis told us a similar story. She sat down with Deel and two top city officials in person on Oct. 13, she said. She said Deel told her that he had been in talks with McGough for six months about a position with City of Refuge. All of this while McGough was pushing the deal through City Hall.
Meanwhile, according to city memos, McGough sought an opinion from the city attorney about taking a job with City of Refuge. Remember, McGough spearheaded this entire process on council, pushing a plan to ensure that City of Refuge got a prime piece of city land at no cost without any sort of bid process.
McGough has denied ever having any concrete job offer, and City of Refuge-Dallas CEO Mike Reinsel told our City Hall reporter there was no consideration of making McGough a “direct employee” of the nonprofit, but perhaps working for City of Refuge while drawing pay from another organization.
Whether McGough got clearance from the city attorney to consider a job offer or whether his pay would come through some third party strikes us as fig leaves. Anyone looking at these facts would determine that McGough was playing both sides of the ball when he needed to be acting strictly in his role as council member, making sure the people of Dallas got the best deal they could for the land they own.
This deal is tainted at this point. The city must begin again, and this time do what it should have done in the first place. If Dallas wants to give away land to create an urban farm to support people in need, that’s something that might well deserve support.
But issue a request for proposal and then take the best offer that comes in. That’s the right way to do business. And local charities that have put in the work in Dallas for generations deserve a shot at the opportunity.
Oh, and one other important thing.
Let’s make sure next time that no one on council has a side interest at stake.
Beaumont Enterprise. Nov. 1, 2021.
Editorial: Battleship Texas costs are too high for Beaumont
If it will cost $10 million to bring the Battleship Texas to Beaumont, that’s too much. Way too much, especially because it’s not clear that the ship will ever generate the kind of revenue it needs to sustain and justify its presence on the riverfront.
That’s the estimate provided to the council by City Manager Kyle Hayes in a recent workshop meeting. And as Hayes pointed out, that doesn’t even include other potential costs, such as putting in a gift shop as requested by the Battleship Texas Foundation as well as a parking lot and possibly a museum.
The state will provide $35 million to refurbish the ship below the water, as the hull has been leaking for years. That’s encouraging, but that money does not cover parts of the ship above the water line. And what about future damage below the water line, a chronic problem with older ships?
The City Council has been rightly skeptical of this proposal by member Mike Getz. It sounds exciting at first glance, and we commend Getz for thinking big. But any venture of this scale must be based on cold, hard realities, and this one has too many red flags.
Mayor Robin Mouton pointed out the main problem with the ship, which had been drawing about 80,000 visitors annually in its current location near the San Jacinto monument and battlefield in La Porte. The Battleship Texas Foundation said the vessel needs about three times that number to pay for its annual costs.
“If the Houston area could not sustain 250,000 visitors a year,” Mouton said, “I don’t see us having 250,000 visitors a year. Is it worth us as a council risking the entire city and taxpayers dollars to see if one project will work in our city when Houston and Harris County couldn’t do it?”
If the battleship can’t attract enough visitors, the city could be stuck with a white elephant — one that takes up a lot of space on a riverfront. By then, finding another city to take it off our hands would be very difficult. Yet you can’t just scrap the battleship because it is one of the Navy’s most iconic vessels. Some future City Council could find itself with a real headache with this ship.
The council should focus on more realistic options for the riverfront, such as a restaurant like the Wheelhouse in Port Neches just a few miles downstream. That restaurant is successful, so it’s reasonable to believe that something like it could succeed in Beaumont — attracting tourists and residents, possibly leading other businesses to open up nearby, all of this creating a few jobs and breathing life into the downtown. That’s not guaranteed, because nothing is, but it’s a reasonable projection.
The future demolition of the AT&T building will open up the downtown riverfront to landscaping that can dramatically improve its appearance and potential. The council should be commended for taking the bold step of buying that building and planning to remove it so that it has a clean slate to work with. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the Battleship Texas should be part of that future.
