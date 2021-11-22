Abbott seems to be worried, nonetheless — not so much about O’Rourke but about his aggressive GOP foes, former state Sen. Don Huffines and former state party chairman Allen West. Although the governor is sitting on a campaign cache of at least $55 million, those Huffines billboards along Texas interstates seem to be making him jumpy. How else to explain his Pavlovian pandering to the far right? Whatever cock-eyed notion that comes along to enrapture the Trumpian majority in his party, from anti-mandate COVID mandates to school library witch hunts, a trembling Abbott is going to endorse it.