Pakistan is an army with a country attached. Imran Khan serves as prime minister. But it is the chief of army staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who calls most of the shots. The general has had a phone call from Mr Biden’s secretary of defence. After it, the army chief pledged to “bury the past” with India. Mr. Khan has yet to be rung up by the White House. That may be because Washington had wanted to pressure Pakistan into granting the CIA a base in the country to launch drone strikes against the Taliban. The U.S. was kicked out of its last Pakistani facility in 2011. Last month, Mr. Khan wrote an op-ed quashing the idea that the US could regain a military foothold in the country.