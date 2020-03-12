Nebraskans cannot afford for our lawmakers to fail the state on these important matters.

Speaker Jim Scheer needs to assert himself strongly to get this done. So do relevant committee leaders and bill sponsors. Individual lawmakers need to throw off the straitjackets placed them on them by special-interest lobbying and demonstrate the needed independence of mind and flexibility to reach final agreement.

The demands for action on the property tax issue are strong; lawmakers have argued over the issue for years. The state’s current business incentives law expires at the end of this year. State senators need to approve a new incentives law to provide businesses with the certainty vital for proper planning.

The main tax proposal, Legislative Bill 974, contains constructive ideas. Nebraskans would receive property tax relief on the residential, agricultural and commercial fronts. The measure commits the state to finally move up from the embarrassing 49th position in providing support for public schools.

Legislative Bill 720, on the business incentive issue, provides significant improvement over current policy.

Neither of those bills need be set in stone. Senators clearly have disagreements over aspects of the bills, but there is room for sensible negotiation and compromise. And lawmakers need to recognize the all-important reality that trumps all other claims: It’s in Nebraska’s statewide interest to make progress this session on tax policy and business incentives.

Today is Day 36 of the 60-day session. Time is running out. If the Legislature fails to find agreement on these issues, this session will have proved an embarrassing failure. But if it does its duty and achieves resolution on these bills, it will have served Nebraska’s long-term interests, to its great credit.

____

Kearney Hub. March 7, 2020

Food finds grateful recipients.

On Tuesday our community will lay to rest the man who, in 2011, observed that Kearney grocers were tossing out a lot of food. It was food that had reached its expiration date and couldn’t be left on the store shelves, but other than that, the food was perfectly fine for consumption.

And so Wayne Olson talked with the grocers and they struck a deal so he could pick up the food and launch a pantry that serves the needy residents of Kearney’s East Lawn mobile home park.

What is remarkable about Olson’s endeavor is that it was so successful in bringing so many people on board to volunteer or support the project in other ways.

Perhaps a key to Olson’s success was his willingness to roll up his sleeves and take it upon himself in the early going to go store-to-store to collect the food. Such work feels exciting for the first several weeks, but gets more challenging as time passes. For a person like Olson who was so heavily involved in community service — including his work with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department — keeping his calendar clear for food pickups had to be challenging now and then.

But he set a great example, and his enthusiasm caught on.

Olson not only won over the grocers with his idea, he also won over a large contingent of volunteers and supporters. The manager of the mobile home park made a vacant trailer available to house the food pantry. Volunteers began collecting the food, storing it and staffing the pantry two days per week. They coordinated, sorted and perform other duties, as necessary.

First United Methodist Church is the mainstay of the East Lawn Food Pantry. Of the pantry’s 50 or so volunteers, many are members of that church on Kearney’s northeast side. The church also provides storage and refrigeration space. Members of other faiths also are involved. Each does their part to reach out and help.

The East Lawn Food Pantry has been a major benefit for Kearney.

Last year, more than 2,500 people were served.

All residents of Kearney should be proud whenever an effort such as the East Lawn Food Pantry takes off and succeeds. That’s because such efforts say something very good about our city. The people who reach out to help others know that the character of a community isn’t measured in economic wealth, but rather in the ways the community cares for its least fortunate and most vulnerable.

Wayne Olson understood that truth, and he did more than just talk, think and pray about it. He got moving. Others followed. People in need are served.

_____

Lincoln Journal Star.

Participating in democracy is great, but threats aren’t.

Days after a man brought his loaded AR-15 to the Nebraska State Capitol as he testified against gun legislation, the conversation sparked by his weapon continued.

In a tense debate last week, senators shared their worries over a loaded gun in a hearing room, along with personal stories of threats they’ve received over their stances on particular bills. From voicemails directly threatening to kill a senator after listing his address to bloody Barbie dolls anonymously sent in a silent protest of a vote.

Is this how Nebraska’s Second House, the people, lobbies its senators? If so, it’s not working.

Having a civil discourse is impossible when people skip words and go straight to provocation that can easily be construed as threats.

All this for $12,000 – the pitiful annual pay for each of Nebraska’s 49 senators. Prospective public servants have long expressed that dollar figure isn’t enough for the commitment required of legislators. And too many Nebraskans think little enough of this thankless, yet critical, job to hurl insults and threats toward these elected officials.

Such behavior is as ineffective – remember the line about catching more flies with honey than vinegar? – as it is inexcusable. Rather, it deepens the artificial splits that divide us and prevents us from making progress in areas where it’s needed.

We’ve written this editorial many times before, yet it always generates criticism in the days that follow.

“It’s because of the other side,” the naysayers say, no matter where they stand on the political spectrum. Their opponents are too something, but whether that adjective is inflexible, sensitive, closed-minded, unreasonable or whatever else, such behavior isn’t confined to one side on any topic.

Indeed, the vast majority of Nebraskans seem to get this, given the quantity of courteous, insightful testimony and correspondence lawmakers receive at the Capitol. But, as senators have proved, despicable threats know no political party or ideology.

Fervor is good; fanaticism isn’t. Before frustration boils over into something more sinister, harness that energy, and convert it into something productive. Call your senator, write a letter to the editor, volunteer for a cause, peaceably assemble for a rally or run for office yourself.

Again, countless ways exist to advance a position, but there’s no worse way to do so than by resorting to intimidation and threats.

Civility remains on the Journal Star editorial board’s annual agenda this year because Nebraskans have unfortunately proved they need yet another reminder. So, let this editorial be that wake-up call for the Nebraska nice that seems to vanish when politics enter the equation.

As we’ve written before, so much more brings us together than separates us. Next time you feel strongly enough about something to contact your state senator, remember that you both want what’s best for the state, even if you disagree how to achieve it.

___